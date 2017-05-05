Giveffect

    Your Donation to Rebuild Fruitvale, TX - Disaster Relief 2017.

    Start by entering a donation amount, and fill in other details.

    1. Payment information

      Payments are processed by WePay as the secure payment gateway. Funds will be disbursed directly to Habitat for Humanity of Denton County.

    Contact Details.

    Please provide your details if you require a tax receipt.

    Donation Options.

    Optionally write a note or dedication.

    1. Share a personalized message with your donation.

      Send an email or e-card to whom I am dedicating my donation

      Your Name or Nickname

    Payment Details & Billing Address.

    Please specify your credit card and address information.

    1. /

      This form is secure and encrypted

      Click to edit bank information