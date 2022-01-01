For many neighbors, 2022 has been tough. Hunger is a reality for 300,000 Iowans, a third of whom are children. Food, fuel and housing prices have skyrocketed, causing record numbers of Iowans to seek food assistance. That’s why Food Bank of Iowa is asking our community to FIGHT HUNGER this holiday season.



Your generosity will put food on the tables of hardworking families, children, seniors and veterans who are struggling to make ends meet. Thank you for your support to ensure all Iowans can enjoy hunger-free holidays.